So the wait is over! @izhaar_coredesigns is finally revealing the gorgeous event invites for @iifa 2020. We are proud to announce our association with the prestigious event of the year! Watch the inspiration behind our creativity! . . @iifa @izhaar_coredesigns @wfivecommunication @ruchita_izhaar @anupambansal25 @wizcraft_india . #iifa2020 #iifa #japanishyam #dhavatsingh #arushiarts #bollywood #event #celebrity #delhi #mumbai #hydrabad #lucknow #nepal #izhaarbycoredesign #izhaarkaro #celebrityevents #awards #ruchitabansal #videooftheday #entertainment

A post shared by Izhaar Gifts and Invites (@izhaar_coredesigns) on Mar 4, 2020 at 4:14am PST