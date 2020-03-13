Change Cookies Settings
Mar 13, 2020, 06:15 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. जान्हवी कपूर का एक इंटेंस वर्कआउट वीडियो हाल ही में सामने आया है। जिसमें वे 45 किलोग्राम वजन उठाकर छह बैक स्क्वाट करती दिख रही हैं। इस दौरान उनका ट्रेनर उन्हें लगातार मोटिवेट कर रहा है। खास बात ये है कि कुछ वक्त पहले तक जान्हवी टैलबोन इंजुरी की वजह से बॉडीवेट स्क्वाट भी नहीं कर पा रही थीं। लेकिन जरूरी आराम और कड़ी मेहनत करते हुए उन्होंने खुद को चोट से उबार लिया। उनकी इस प्रोग्रेस पर उनके क्लब ने भी बेहद खुशी जताई। 

