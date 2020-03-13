Couldn’t be happier with @janhvikapoor’s progress! . . From not being able to do Bodyweight Squats (due to her tailbone injury) to doing 45kgs Back Squats with perfect form 🤩 . . It’s natural to develop a mental block after going through an injury but REST alone isn’t the answer. You have to move, work around it and find what works for you. This is exactly how we approached her training in the initial stages. She was comfortable performing certain movements and we only focused on those. Through consistency and a strong will power, her recovery was on point and she managed to overcome that mental block. . . Onwards and upwards from here on 🙏

