दैनिक भास्कर Mar 20, 2020, 11:45 AM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार रात राष्ट्र के नाम अपने संबोधन में लोगों से एक दिन के जनता कर्फ्यू की अपील की। इसे आम पब्लिक के साथ बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का भी खूब समर्थन मिल रहा है। कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने लोगों ने पीएम के इस इनिशिएटिव को सफल बनाने की गुजारिश की है। यहां तक कि कई मुद्दों पर पीएम से अलग मत रखने वाली शबाना आजमी भी इस पहल में उनके साथ दिखाई दे रही हैं।

सेलेब्स ने ऐसे समर्थन दिया

महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा है, "मैं 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू का समर्थन करता हूं। मैं उन देशवासियों की सराहना करता हूं, जो इस तरह की विषम परिस्थितियों में भी आवश्यक सेवाओं को चालू रखने के लिए अथक प्रयास कर रहे हैं। एक रहें, सुरक्षित रहें, एहतियात में रहें।"

T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..

BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

अजय देवगन का ट्वीट है, "देशवासियों को नमस्कार। कुछ पल पहले पीएम साब, मोदीजी ने हम सभी से COVID-19 के विरोध में संकल्प और संयम दिखाने का अनुरोध किया है। कृपया 22 मार्च को घर पर रहकर जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करें। सुरक्षित रहें।"

Fellow Indians, Namaskar 🙏 A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

अक्षय कुमार ने पीएम मोदी की पहल का स्वागत करते हुए लिखा है, "प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा शानदार पहल। आइए इस रविवार 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक सभी जनता कर्फ्यू में शामिल होकर दुनिया को दिखा देते हैं कि हम इस सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में एक-दूसरे के साथ हैं।"

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

अनुपम खेर ने इस पहल के लिए प्रधानमंत्री को धन्यवाद दिया है। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, "कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना। बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदीजी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारों और फैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में न केवल देश को, बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख्त जरूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएंगे।"

“कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।”

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे।🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 19, 2020

शबाना आजमी ने पीएम की उस अपील का स्वागत किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने कर्फ्यू के बीच एक-दूसरे के लिए पांच मिनट तक ताली, थाली या घंटी बजाने को कहा है। दरअसल, पीएम की इस अपील को राहुल शर्मा नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने बकवास बताया था। इस पर शबाना ने जवाब देते हुए लिखा, "यह बकवास नहीं है। यह भारतीयों को एक जुट कर यह महसूस कराने का मास्टर स्ट्रोक है कि हम सब साथ हैं।"

Its not nonsense . Its a master stroke to unite all Indians to feel we are in this together . https://t.co/6yvI12fid2 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020

यह है पीएम की अपील

प्रधानमंत्री ने रविवार यानी 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू लगाने की अपील की है। यह जनता के लिए, जनता द्वारा खुद पर लगाया गया कर्फ्यू होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस 14 घंटे के दौरान कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने घर से बाहर न निकले। शाम 5 बजे अपने-अपने घरों में से ही ताली बजाकर, थाली बजाकर, घंटी बजाकर एक-दूसरे का आभार जताएं और इस वायरस से लड़ने के लिए एकजुटता दिखाएं।

रितेश देश्मुख, अनुष्का शर्मा, बानी जे, प्रकाश राज और मोहन लाल समेत कई अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी पीएम् की पहल के समर्थन में ट्वीट किए हैं।

Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji announces 'janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7am to 9pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for next 2 weeks. Let’s do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/GHp81lbYaS — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 19, 2020

I love how theres 0 clarity on whether this curfew on the 22nd is only for 1 day and if it’s voluntary AND... not everyone has a balcony? @PMOIndia — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) March 19, 2020

#JanataCurfew YES WE WILL FIGHT IT TOGETHER.. meanwhile @PMOIndia will you please think of this too https://t.co/ufnmXcmKGb — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2020

Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situatn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 19, 2020

Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let’s all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 19, 2020

It’s our turn now guys! We are all in this together! Our prime minister has asked us to come together and show our solidarity during this time so we realise the gravity of the situation and stand united. #JantaCurfew on Sunday 22nd March from 7am to 9pm. Stay safe stay home🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/j0Wkiv25o7 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 19, 2020

Precaution is the key, not panic. Let's abide by the guidelines & follow the #JantaCurfew. Also,let's make sure we enable those who help us in following the guidelines & take care of their financial needs to the best of our capabilities#IndiaFightsCorona & we will rise above it! — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 19, 2020

It's time to understand our social responsibility & follow the guidelines. Let's show gratitude to all the people who have been working round the clock for us by observing the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March. Do your part. Stay safe to keep others safe. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 20, 2020

#JantaCurfew is a bold yet important initiative by our Honourable PM, which is a self-inflicted quarantine on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. It is a very measured and sensible way to fight this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation. https://t.co/rXANVvhBSO — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 19, 2020

Our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has appealed for a #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March - Sunday from 7am - 9pm.



I urge everyone to adhere to this in fighting this pandemic. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 19, 2020