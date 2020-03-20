Change Cookies Settings
जनता कर्फ्यू / पीएम मोदी की पहल को बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का समर्थन, कई मुद्दों पर अलग मत रखने वाली शबाना भी साथ

दैनिक भास्कर

Mar 20, 2020, 11:45 AM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क.  प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार रात राष्ट्र के नाम अपने संबोधन में लोगों से एक दिन के जनता कर्फ्यू की अपील की। इसे आम पब्लिक के साथ बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का भी खूब समर्थन मिल रहा है। कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने लोगों ने पीएम के इस इनिशिएटिव को सफल बनाने की गुजारिश की है। यहां तक कि कई मुद्दों पर पीएम से अलग मत रखने वाली शबाना आजमी भी इस पहल में उनके साथ दिखाई दे रही हैं। 

सेलेब्स ने ऐसे समर्थन दिया

महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा है, "मैं 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू का समर्थन करता हूं। मैं उन देशवासियों की सराहना करता हूं, जो इस तरह की विषम परिस्थितियों में भी आवश्यक सेवाओं को चालू रखने के लिए अथक प्रयास कर रहे हैं। एक रहें, सुरक्षित रहें, एहतियात में रहें।"

अजय देवगन का ट्वीट है, "देशवासियों को नमस्कार। कुछ पल पहले पीएम साब, मोदीजी ने हम सभी से COVID-19 के विरोध में संकल्प और संयम दिखाने का अनुरोध किया है। कृपया 22 मार्च को घर पर रहकर जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करें। सुरक्षित रहें।"

अक्षय कुमार ने पीएम मोदी की पहल का स्वागत करते हुए लिखा है, "प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा शानदार पहल। आइए इस रविवार 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक सभी जनता कर्फ्यू में शामिल होकर दुनिया को दिखा देते हैं कि हम इस सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में एक-दूसरे के साथ हैं।"

अनुपम खेर ने इस पहल के लिए प्रधानमंत्री को धन्यवाद दिया है। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, "कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना। बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदीजी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारों और फैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में न केवल देश को, बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख्त जरूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएंगे।"

शबाना आजमी ने पीएम की उस अपील का स्वागत किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने कर्फ्यू के बीच एक-दूसरे के लिए पांच मिनट तक ताली, थाली या घंटी बजाने को कहा है। दरअसल, पीएम की इस अपील को राहुल शर्मा नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने बकवास बताया था। इस पर शबाना ने जवाब देते हुए लिखा, "यह बकवास नहीं है। यह भारतीयों को एक जुट कर यह महसूस कराने का मास्टर स्ट्रोक है कि हम सब साथ हैं।"

यह है पीएम की अपील

प्रधानमंत्री ने रविवार यानी 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू लगाने की अपील की है। यह जनता के लिए, जनता द्वारा खुद पर लगाया गया कर्फ्यू होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस 14 घंटे के दौरान कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने घर से बाहर न निकले। शाम 5 बजे अपने-अपने घरों में से ही ताली बजाकर, थाली बजाकर, घंटी बजाकर एक-दूसरे का आभार जताएं और इस वायरस से लड़ने के लिए एकजुटता दिखाएं। 

रितेश देश्मुख, अनुष्का शर्मा, बानी जे, प्रकाश राज और मोहन लाल समेत कई अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी पीएम् की पहल के समर्थन में ट्वीट किए हैं। 

