✨ ISSA TRANSFORMATION GOAL✨ #KanganaRanaut has 2 months in hand and 20 tough kilos to lose for her fierce character in #Dhaakad!! Here's to her ambitious, goal oriented, and perfectionist spirit. ❤

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Mar 4, 2020 at 6:21am PST