3 simple Tips on how to be better than our leaders in this fight against the virus:- 1- Divide n do all chores b/w yourself n family members and give your staff/househelp paid leaves. 2- share your food/Ration/supplies with watchmen, random people in need 3- stay the fuck at home n sanitise, do dettol and namak ke ponche!!!

