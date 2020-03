Now that the gyms are shut here’s looking at what befores and afters can be. We are all in this together and we will come out of this scenario hopefully soon and stronger. Until then be safe, eat well and do some indoor workouts. Suryanamaskars, pushups and free squats are the best if nothing is available. 100 reps broken down into 4 to 6 sets each daily is a good start. Yoga also is a great way to keep healthy and fit. 30 mins of asanas and 15 mins of pranayama should do the trick Love and strength to all ❤️

