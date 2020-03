#laxmibomb Amazing team ..it was a last day of the shoot ended with cricket match between @akshaykumar team and @ganeshacharyaa team with scrumptious dinner Thank you so much @akshaykumar @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @farhadsamji @_lawrence_official @sharadkelkar @ganeshacharyaa for a wonderful experience 🙏🏼 through out the journey 🙏🏼

A post shared by Ashwini kalsekar (@ashwinikalsekar) on Mar 1, 2020 at 12:05am PST