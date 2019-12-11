Change Cookies Settings
अपकमिंग / महेश भट्ट करने जा रहे हैं डिजिटल डेब्यू, 90 के दशक की एक्ट्रेस और फिल्ममेकर के रिश्ते पर बनाएंगे वेब सीरीज

Dainik Bhaskar

Dec 11, 2019, 12:15 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. इंडस्ट्री के मशहूर डायरेक्टर महेश भट्ट अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं। भट्ट ने ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए वेब सीरीज की कहानी के बारे में भी बताया। हालांकि जियो स्टूडियोज और विशेष फिल्म्स के बैनर तले बनने जा रही इस वेब सीरीज का नाम तय नहीं किया गया है। फिलहाल निर्देशक 'सड़क 2' के काम में व्यस्त हैं। मुंबई अंडरवर्ल्ड पर आधारित यह फिल्म अगले साल सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देगी।

निर्देशक ने ट्वीट किया कि वे 70 के दशक की पृष्ठभूमि पर एक स्ट्रगलिंग फिल्ममेकर और टॉप एक्ट्रेस के रिलेशन की कहनी दिखाने जा रहे हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने जियो स्टूडियोज के साथ आपनी पार्टनरशिप की शुरुआत को लेकर खुशी भी जताई। वहीं जियो स्टूडियोज ने भी वेब सीरीज की घोषणा करते हुए ट्वीट किया।

हालांकि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब महेश किसी बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री के जीवन पर फिल्म बनाने जा रहे हैं। वे इससे पहले साल 2006 में शाइनी अहूजा और कंगना रनाउत के साथ 'वो लम्हे' बना चुके हैं। बताया जाता है कि यह फिल्म परवीन बॉबी के जीवन पर आधारित थी।
 

