Dainik Bhaskar Dec 11, 2019, 12:15 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. इंडस्ट्री के मशहूर डायरेक्टर महेश भट्ट अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं। भट्ट ने ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए वेब सीरीज की कहानी के बारे में भी बताया। हालांकि जियो स्टूडियोज और विशेष फिल्म्स के बैनर तले बनने जा रही इस वेब सीरीज का नाम तय नहीं किया गया है। फिलहाल निर्देशक 'सड़क 2' के काम में व्यस्त हैं। मुंबई अंडरवर्ल्ड पर आधारित यह फिल्म अगले साल सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देगी।

A perfect beginning.Happy partnering with @jiostudios on our digital debut!A dramatic webseries based in 70s Bollywood exploring the relationship of a struggling filmmaker & a top actress of that era!The greatest location in the world is the human heart. @VisheshFilms @JioCinema

निर्देशक ने ट्वीट किया कि वे 70 के दशक की पृष्ठभूमि पर एक स्ट्रगलिंग फिल्ममेकर और टॉप एक्ट्रेस के रिलेशन की कहनी दिखाने जा रहे हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने जियो स्टूडियोज के साथ आपनी पार्टनरशिप की शुरुआत को लेकर खुशी भी जताई। वहीं जियो स्टूडियोज ने भी वेब सीरीज की घोषणा करते हुए ट्वीट किया।

Delighted to announce our collaboration with master storytellers @VisheshFilms for web series based on a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood that explores the highs & lows of the relationship between a married struggling film maker & a top actress of that time @MaheshNBhatt