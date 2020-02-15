Change Cookies Settings

फॉर द रोल / माही गिल 'दूरदर्शन' में बुलेट की सवारी करती आएंगी नजर, दो दिनों में सीखी थी बाइक राइडिंग

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 15, 2020, 09:00 AM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क.  फिल्म 'दूरदर्शन' में माही गिल ने बुलेट चलाना सीखा है। दूरदर्शन 80 के दशक के बैकड्रॉप पर आधारित है। जिसमें मनु ऋषि चड्ढा माही गिल के साथ नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्म में वे बुलेट की सवारी करती नजर आएंगी। माही अपने सीन्स को शूट करने के लिए बॉडी डबल या फेक शॉट्स नहीं करना चाहती थीं। इसके लिए केवल 2 दिनों में बाइक सीखी।

28 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही है मूवी : फिल्म दूरदर्शन 28 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। फिल्म कॉमेडी ड्रामा है। जिसे गगन पुरी ने डायरेक्ट किया है। फिल्म की कहानी में 80 और 90 दशक का माहौल दिखाया जाएगा। 

