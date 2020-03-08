The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem. They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women’s day today n everyday ♥️... such beautiful words

