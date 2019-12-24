Change Cookies Settings
पोस्टर रिलीज / 'हंगामा 2' और 'जवानी जानेमन' के पोस्टर रिलीज, नए साल में रिलीज हाेंगी दोनों फिल्में

Dec 24, 2019, 12:03 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. प्रियदर्शन के निर्देशन में बन रही कॉमेडी फिल्म हंगामा 2 का फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर रिलीज हो गया है। इस पोस्टर में परेश रावल के साथ शिल्पा शेट्‌टी, मीजान जाफरी और प्रनिता सुभाष नजर आ रहे हैं। फिल्म की रिलीज डेट 14 अगस्त 2020 बताई गई है। 'हंगामा 2' प्रियदर्शन की फिल्म हंगामा का सीक्वल है, जो 2003 में आई थी। 

पोस्टर करते हुए शिल्पा शेट्‌टी ने लिखा है- फेवरिट कॉमेडी का हिस्सा बनकर बहुत खुश हूं। रतनजी के साथ दोबारा काम करने का मौका मिल रहा है, जिन्होंने मुझे इंडस्ट्री में इंट्रोड्यूस करवाया था। मैं पहली बार प्रियदर्शन के साथ काम कर रही हूं जो हमेशा से मेरी बकेट लिस्ट में शामिल थे। कन्फ्यूजन अनलिमिटेड के लिए तैयार रहें।

जवानी जानेमन से सैफ का लुक रिवील

  1. सैफ अली खान औ कुब्रा सैत की फिल्म 'जवानी जानेमन' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज किया गया है। इस पोस्टर में सैफ मुस्कुराते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं उनके हाथ में शराब की बोतल भी है। पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए प्रोड्यूसर जैकी भगनानी ने लिखा है- इस सीजन में मॉडर्न प्यार में कुछ और रंग भरने के लिए जवानी जानेमन 31 जनवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। 

