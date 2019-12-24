Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been my bucket list. Can’t wait to dive into this fun journey with Pareshji and the entire cast. Get ready for Confusion Unlimited... releases on 14th Aug, 2020! 🥳 #Priyadarshan #PareshRawal #RatanJain @meezaanj @pranitha.insta @venusmovies @hungama2film

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Dec 23, 2019 at 9:50pm PST