GUYS STOP BEING OVERCONFIDENT AND READ THIS! Stop calling it a “hype on social media.” Stop saying “it only affects the elderly.” Stop saying “oh but the death rate of flu is more.” Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. Coronavirus is real. Its extremely contagious and unstoppable. Please be smart. And be safe. #coronavirus

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Mar 11, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT