“Sister. She is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she's the reason you wish you were an only child.” Happy Birthday to my best friend. You will never know the joy you bring to my life - I am grateful for you every day.

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on Mar 14, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT