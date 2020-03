For all the many msgs I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity 🙄🤪😃 I’m back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That’s all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx Ps. BA flight was full! 😳 (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet. #obvs #sillyme #goodtiming #travelinthetimeofcorona Xx

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Mar 18, 2020 at 3:34am PDT