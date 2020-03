Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise . think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile 😊 @aasthasharma @reannmoradian @toralsoni @im__sal @bbhiral @kumar_anapagaddi #safetyfirst #selfquarantine

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:10am PDT