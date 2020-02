Raw. Rustic. Intense! Here's a sneak peek into my exciting transformation in and as #Aranya. Watch #Aranya, releasing in cinemas on April 2. @erosnow #PrabuSolomon @iamvishnuuvishal @shriya.pilgaonkar @zyhssn #erosinternational #SaveTheForest🐘 #aranyabts

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Feb 17, 2020 at 4:53am PST