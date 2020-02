Just bcoz a relationship ends doesn’t mean 2 people stopped loving each other. They just stopped hurting each other. Just remembered Silsila, not their life.. 😉 #rekha #amitabhbachchan #rekhaji - - Song : Jab Koi Baat Singers : @atifaslam & Shirly Setia Music : DJ Chetan Lyric : Indeevar - - Song : Rang Barse Singers : @amitabhbachchan , Music : Shiv Hari Lyric : Harivansh Rai Bachchan #rekha #rekhaji #amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Bhanurekha Ganesan (@legendaryrekha) on Feb 17, 2020 at 8:22pm PST