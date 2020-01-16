Change Cookies Settings

फर्स्ट लुक / 'पंगा' में कबड्डी प्लेयर बनी हैं रिचा चड्ढा, निभा रही हैं मीनू का किरदार

Richa Chadha First look in Kangna Ranaut Movie Panga As Meenu
X
Richa Chadha First look in Kangna Ranaut Movie Panga As Meenu

Dainik Bhaskar

Jan 16, 2020, 09:29 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क.  कंगना रनोट की फिल्म 'पंगा' में रिचा चड्ढा एक कबड्डी खिलाड़ी की भूमिका निभा रहीं हैं। यही नहीं फिल्म में उनके किरदार मीनू ने कंगना रनौत कऑन-स्क्रीन दोस्त की भूमिका निभाई है। फिल्म में उनका किरदार एक ऐसी महिला का है, जो सशक्त है और उसने अपना जीवन खुद चुना है और वह स्पोर्ट्स को अपना करियर बनाती है। फिल्म से रिचा का मीनू वाला लुक रिलीज कर दिया गया है। 

These Lines... ♥️🎵✨ @jassie.gill @team_kangana_ranaut @therichachadha . Follow "@NarotamsTweets" for more... ♥️😂✨ . . . #jassiegill #kanganaranaut #panga #tseries . . #l4l #likeforlikes #rosesareredmemes #memes4days #meme #cleanmemes #goodmemes #explorepage #explorepages #memestagram #memes😂 #sacredmemes #memeindian #hindimemes #adultsociety #rvcjinsta #hasleyindia #memesindia #ghanta #sarcasmindia #relatable #adultsociety #dekhbhai #relatable #relatablememe #followme . @rvcjinsta @adultsocietyofficial @ghantaa @ghantaa_2 @log.kya.kahenge @idiotic_sperm @forever_akela @twittasm @rofl_india_ @desibloc @kamkarlokanjaro @indian.tweets @ghantastic_society @sarcasm_only . Use "#NarotamsTweets" for more... ♥️😊✨ DM for Credits or Shout-out/Promotions.

A post shared by NAROTAM'S TWEETS (@narotamstweets) on

5 महीने में कबड्‌डी सीख गईं कंगना : कंगना रनोट ने किरदार में ढलने के लिए उनकी मदद अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्डी खिलाड़ी व कोच गौरी वाडेकर ने की है। गौरी बताती हैं, "कंगना ने मुझसे कहा कि उन्हें बुनियादी स्तर की कबड्डी सीखनी है और मैंने वैसा ही किया। लेकिन मुझे आश्चर्य तब हुआ जब देखा कि कंगना ने पांच महीनों में कबड्डी की कठिन से कठिन तकनीक सीख ली। यह वाकई काबिले तारीफ था।"

जनवरी के आखिर में हो रही है रिलीज : कंगना, जस्सी गिल, नीना गुप्ता, रिचा की यह फिल्म 24 जनवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। फिल्म वरुण धवन, श्रद्धा कपूर और नोरा फतेही की फिल्म 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी' के साथ रिलीज हो रही है। 

Kangna RanautPanga MovieRicha Chadha First Look
COMMENT

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें