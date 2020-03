My Man Enjoying His Mini Vacation At His Panvel Farm House 😍❤️ . #SalmanKhan #salman #beingsalmankhan #salmanholics #salmancandid #salmanswag #salmansmile #likeforlike #like4like #like4like #recentforrecent #zaynmalik #gigihadid #selenagomez #radhe #bollywood #beinghuman #nickiminaj #instagood #instagram #inspirationalquotes #nature #baby

A post shared by Salman Khan is in My Blood (@salmanholics) on Mar 20, 2020 at 7:53am PDT