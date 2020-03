Is it a Dream or Did this really happen last night!! 🤩😃 Someone please pinch me 🙈🙉 Thank you USTAAD #ZakirHussain Ji 🙏🏼 Thank you dear @shivammahadevan for capturing this extremely special moment!! 😍

A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic) on Mar 3, 2020 at 3:08am PST