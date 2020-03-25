दैनिक भास्करMar 25, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. कोरोना लॉकडाउन के चलते घर में सेलेब्स कई तरह की एक्टिविटीज करके अपना खाली समय बिता रहे हैं। आयुष्मान खुराना की वाइफ ताहिरा कश्यप भी 21 दिन के क्वारैंटाइन टाइम को प्रोडक्टिव बनाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रही हैं। यही वजह है कि उन्होंने पहली बार कुकिंग में हाथ आजमाया।
ताहिरा ने बनाया केक: ताहिरा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर जानकारी दी कि उन्होंने पहली बार केक बेक किया है। ताहिरा ने केक की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए उसकी रेसिपी फैन्स के साथ शेयर की और लिखा,ईमानदारी से कहूं तो मैंने कभी नहीं सोचा था कि मैं कभी कोई रेसिपी शेयर करूंगी, क्योंकि शुरू करने के लिए आनी भी तो चाहिए! ये वाली पूरी इंटरनेट से चेपी है। 21 दिन बाद हममें से ज्यादातर लोगों के पास एक अलग करियर च्वाइस होगी।
Today’s art was all cooking! I suck at cooking but the baked vegetable was solely from my memory of mama cooking different cuisines every night! And the recipe of the cake, I just picked up from the internet and it worked wonderfully! Lot of people wanted to know the recipe, sharing it for all to enjoy! 1 and half cup - wheat flour 1/4 cup - cocoa powder 1 tsp- baking soda 1/2 tsp- salt 1 cup - sugar( I used coconut palm sugar) 1 cup -water 1/3 cup - oil or butter( I used olive oil) 1 tbsp-lemon juice or vinegar( I used lemon juice) 1tbsp- vanilla extract( I don’t understand what extract is I had essence so I used that only😋) Sieve the dry ingredients 3-4 times and pour it in the bowl and bake it for 20 min at 180C Honestly I never thought I would ever share a recipe, kyonki to begin with aani bhi toh chahiye! Yeh waali poori chepi hai from the internet. By the end of 21 days most of us will have alternate career choices! #lookingatthebrighterside
पेंटिंग में भी आजमाया हाथ: इससे पहले ताहिरा ने क्वारैंटाइन टाइम में पेंटिंग भी की थी। उन्होंने पेंटिंग की कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर भी थीं। ताहिरा एक ब्रेस्ट कैंसर सरवाइवर हैं। 2018 में कैंसर का पता लगने के बाद उन्होंने इसका डटकर सामना किया और जंग जीत ली। 35 साल की ताहिरा और आयुष्मान की शादी को 12 साल हो चुके हैं। दोनों के विराज और वरुश्का नाम के दो बच्चे हैं। ताहिरा ने 'टॉफ़ी' नाम की शॉर्ट फिल्म भी बनाई थी। साथ ही वह 'क्रैकिंग द कोड: माय जर्नी इन बॉलीवुड' की लेखिका भी हैं।