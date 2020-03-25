Today’s art was all cooking! I suck at cooking but the baked vegetable was solely from my memory of mama cooking different cuisines every night! And the recipe of the cake, I just picked up from the internet and it worked wonderfully! Lot of people wanted to know the recipe, sharing it for all to enjoy! 1 and half cup - wheat flour 1/4 cup - cocoa powder 1 tsp- baking soda 1/2 tsp- salt 1 cup - sugar( I used coconut palm sugar) 1 cup -water 1/3 cup - oil or butter( I used olive oil) 1 tbsp-lemon juice or vinegar( I used lemon juice) 1tbsp- vanilla extract( I don’t understand what extract is I had essence so I used that only😋) Sieve the dry ingredients 3-4 times and pour it in the bowl and bake it for 20 min at 180C Honestly I never thought I would ever share a recipe, kyonki to begin with aani bhi toh chahiye! Yeh waali poori chepi hai from the internet. By the end of 21 days most of us will have alternate career choices! #lookingatthebrighterside

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:49am PDT