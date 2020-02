This morning at stage technical rehersals.Performed tonight on stage after a long time on the auspicious occassion of Mahashivratri.I had fractured my foot in 2016 just before I left for the US and had to use crutches to walk for sometime.So when I moved to the US I was actually in a wheel chair and the airline staff had to wheel me out of the airport.It was really difficult and painful moving around by myself and doing my immigration and greencard formalities and stuff with a damaged foot all alone but by Gods grace I managed somehow.Anyways so that's why I had to take a break from dancing and only did appearances at events for work as there was still some pain on and off, but now foot is healed compleetely and no more pain so I'm like a roaring dancing lioness ready to set the stage on fire!! Tonights show was a super duper bumper hit!! Pics and videos coming soon🙂 Thankyou..Har Har Mahadev..Praise god!!

