Happiest birthday baby bro❤hope you continue to punch through whatever obstacles life throws at you. Dont grow up too much more and stay the good boy that you are. Love you❤🐵🤗 . . P.S - dont get married until your like 80 or something.

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 20, 2020 at 7:16pm PST