@rakulpreet - Thankuuuu my darling @sophiechoudry for tagging me in the #whatsinurdabba challenge and thank you @tweakindia and @twinklerkhanna for initiating this !! People who know me know how much I loveeee food and eating clean is a lifestyle for me no matter which part of the world I am shooting in. Every meal is pre planned to make sure it’s nutritious and tasty. I turned vegan about two months back and love basic ghar ka khaana for the goodness our Indian cooking has ❤️ thanku @akshayarora3 for making sure I don’t miss home food ❤️ So My dabba today has spinach jowar Rotis, lady finger and green dal . Spinach jowar Roti Take a cup of jowar flour in a bowl, add 2-3 pinches of salt then add puréed spinach in to the mixture along with one fourth cup of water. Mix and stir incorporating all Ingridients, add some more water if required and knead the dough well. Make dough balls, flatten it with rolling pin or your hand and cook it on the Tavaa. Green lentil Pressure cook a cup of green lentils in a cooker after the lentils have cooked, temper it with ground spices, onions and 1 tea-spoon of organic ghee. Lady finger Chopped and cooked in a pan and tempered with ground spices, onions and 1 tea-spoon of organic ghee. I further nominate @sidmalhotra and @rhea_chakraborty to tell us about their dabbas .. #eatwell #trainwell #indianfood

A post shared by Tweak India (@tweakindia) on Jan 15, 2020 at 11:38pm PST