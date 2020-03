Thank u so much @bollywoodmedialove for posting my most favourite most sensitive Scene of my most memorable film ..... "URI ...The surgical strike" . . Proud to be a part of this epic film.... . . Thank u so much @adityadharfilms sir and @vickysidana sir for Casting me for such film thank u so much @rsvpmovies

A post shared by Riva Arora (@rivarora_) on Nov 29, 2019 at 10:50pm PST