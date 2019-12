Get ready to be enamoured by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you! @sanyamalhotra_ @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @abundantiaent @ivikramix @sonypicturesin

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Dec 11, 2019 at 9:38pm PST