Want to know why Vijay Sethupathi begged to be a part of #SuperDeluxe? The actor lets us in on his process. Watch the Actors Adda for more of such anecdotes with the link in our bio. #BestOfTheDecade Location Courtesy: @sohohousemumbai

A post shared by Film Companion (@filmcompanion) on Nov 25, 2019 at 5:01am PST