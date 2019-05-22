बाॅलीवुड डेस्क. कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल में अपने ग्लैमरस डेब्यू के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा सीधे इथियोपिया पहुंची। जहां वे रिफ्यूजी बच्चों के साथ समय बिता रही हैं। प्रियंका यूनिसेफ की गुडविल एम्बेसडर हैं इसके चलते ही वे अदीस अबाबा पहुंची हैं। जहां वे पहली महिला प्रेसीडेंट साहले वर्क जेवडे से भी मिलीं। इस टूर के बारे में प्रियंका लगातार इंस्टाग्राम पर अपडेट दे रही हैं।
रिफ्यूजी के किस्से भी किए शेयर
-
बम्बासी रिफ्यूजी कैम्प के बारे में प्रियंका ने लिखा- यहां एक प्राइमरी स्कूल है जिसमें ट्रेंड टीचर्स की कमी है। 89 बच्चों पर एक टीचर है। हुबाहिरो जो एक रिफ्यूजी है, वह सुबह पहली से चौथी ग्रेड तक के बच्चों को पढ़ाती है और दोपहर में अपनी 8वीं ग्रेड की क्लास में पढ़ाई करती है। हुबाहिरो की मां भी स्कूल में टीचर हैं लेकिन दोनों को ही बहुत कम तनख्वाह मिलती है।
At the Bambasi Refugee Camp Primary School there is a shortage of trained teachers, with one teacher for every 89 students. This second grade class is taught by Hubahiro, she is a refugee child who is an 8th grade student at the school...she teaches grades 1-4 in the morning, and in the afternoon attends school to continue her education. Like her mother, who is also a refugee and teacher at the school, she earns a small stipend. When I first met the kids they were extremely introverted and timid. It took a lot of tickles and cuddles to get them to interact with me. Thank you Hubahiro for translating and helping the kids understand that I was a friend. @unicef @unicefethiopia #childrenuprooted
-
एक और किस्सा शेयर करते हुए प्रियंका ने लिखा- ये 15 साल की हसीना है, जो 7वीं ग्रेड की स्टूडेंट है। उसे स्कूल जाना पसंद है। वह अपनी बहन और पति के साथ रहती है। उसकी बहन के पति ने बिना उसकी जानकारी के हसीना की शादी की तैयारी कर दी थी। तब वह महज 12 साल की थी। एक दिन जब वह लड़का उसे देखने आ रहा था, वह भाग कर अपने दोस्त के घर चली गई और वहां से वह बाल विवाह रोकने वाली संस्था तक अकेले पहुंची, जिसके बारे में उसने स्कूल में सुना था। उस संस्था ने आगे आकर शादी रुकवाई और उस व्यक्ति को भी जुर्माना लगाया।
This is Hasina (15), she is a 7th grade student who loves to go to school. She used to live with her sister and her husband, and without her knowing, her sisters’ husband was arranging her marriage to one of his friends...she was 12 at the time. One day when the man visited her house to pester her parents to marry her, she escaped to a friends house and the next day went to one of the community-based child’s marriage prevention platforms (alone), which she had heard about at school. She asked herself, if She married now, would she ever go back to school again? Hasina loves learning and wasn’t willing to trade her education or freedom for anything.That gave her the courage to stand up for herself. The community, along with the authorities, stepped in and stopped the marriage. The man was charged. It’s important to understand that it takes an immense amount of courage to go against these cultural “norms” that have existed for centuries. Hasina is a very brave girl. It was so heartening to see the elders in the community learning from the examples these young girls are setting, standing up against child marriage and female genital mutilation/cutting. Education gave these girls that perspective. This community is an example of how change is possible. FEMALE RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS. To make a difference and learn more about @Unicef’s efforts, visit UNICEF. Link in bio.
-
रोहिंग्या रिफ्यूजी कैम्प में भी किया था विजिट
पिछले साल प्रियंका ने बांग्लादेश के कोक्स बाजार का दौरा किया था। दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा रोहिंग्या रिफ्यूजी कैम्प्स इसी जगह हैं। कैम्प में प्रियंका कई रोहिंग्या बच्चों से मिलीं और सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें भी शेयर कीं। रोहिंग्या समुदाय दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा सताए गए समुदायों में से है। ये लोग भारत और बांग्लादेश के कई इलाकों में कैम्प बनाकर रह रहे हैं।