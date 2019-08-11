..Yesterday Priyanka was speaking at Beautycon when a Pakistani woman decided to try to embarrass her. A few months ago 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack and the terrorists behind this attack were operating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Indian Army flew into Pakistan without being noticed and destroyed their terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied region without hurting a single civilian or a soldier.... Every Indian was proud of the Indian army and Priyanka tweeted "Jai Hind" which translates to "Long live India" However, Pakistanis seem to think she encouraged war even when there was no war to encourage.. Priyanka has always been someone who promotes peace☮️ People need to understand that she is a proud Indian We love our nation and we only wish peace and love for the world Stop attacking my girl .. I loved how calm and composed and sassy Priyanka was here ❤️ Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 . . .#priyankachopra #nickjonas #prick #love #bollywood #hollywood #quantico #b soaywatch #newyork #nyc #la #losangeles #makeup #hair #beautycon #eyes #joejonas #sophieturner #jonasbrothers #zairawasim #rohitsaraf #farhanakhtar #cannesfilmfestival2019 #cannes #metgala #memes #themetgala2019 @priyankachopra @nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas

