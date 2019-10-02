प्राइम प्राइम
कंगना की बहन रंगोली ने ट्विटर पर शेयर किया अपना दर्द, चेहरे पर फेंका गया था एक लीटर तेजाब



Dainik Bhaskar

Oct 02, 2019, 05:46 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. कंगना रनोट की बहन और मैनेजर रंगोली चंदेल ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर कीं, इसके साथ ही रंगोली ने अपने उस दर्द को भी शेयर किया है जो उन्हें एसिड अटैक के कारण मिला था। रंगोली ने ट्विटर पर अपनी कहानी कई ट्वीट्स के जरिए बताई, जिसमें यह भी कहा कि उनके चेहरे पर एक लीटर तेजाब फेंका गया था, जिसके कारण उनका बायां कान और चेहरा बिगड़ गया। 

साल 1998 में खिंची गई एक तस्वीर शेयर करने के बाद ट्विटर यूजर्स ने रंगोली से उनके कॉलेज डेज की फोटो शेयर करने कहा था, इसके बाद रंगोली ने अपने साथ हुई घटना भी साझा की। 

रंगोली ने इन ट्वीट्स में किया शेयर

  1. रंगोली लिखती हैं- हे भगवान हमारी बचपन की तस्वीराें बहुत ही रोचक प्रतिक्रियाएं मिलीं। कई दोस्तों ने मुझसे कॉलेज की तस्वीरों के बारे में भी पूछा था। हा हा, हम साइंस के स्टूडेंट थे हमारे इन सबके लिए समय नहीं था। लेकिन फिर भी एनुअल डे की एक फोटो मिली। 

  2. अगले ट्वीट में रंगोली ने बताया- इस फोटो के कुछ समय बाद ही जिस लड़के का प्रपोजल मैंने ठुकराया था, उसने मेरे चेहरे पर एक लीटर तेजाब फेंका। इसके बाद मुझे करीब 54 सर्जरी से गुजरना पड़ा। इतना ही नहीं मेरी छोटी बहन को इतना मारा गया कि वह मरने की कगार तक पहुंच गई थी, किसलिए?

  3. इस ट्वीट के आगे लिखा- "क्योंकि हमारे पेरेंट्स ने सुंदर, होशियाार और आत्मविश्वास से भरी बेटियों को जन्म दिया था। दुनिया बेटियों के लिए दया नहीं रखती। यह समय है हर तरह के सामाजिक बुराई से लड़ना है। यही हमारे बच्चों के लिए सुरक्षित है।"

     

  4. अपने दोस्त और अब पति के बारे में रंगोली ने लिखा- मुझे नहीं पता क्या कहूं, लेकिन मैंने जीने की उम्मीद छोड़ दी थी। मेरे पति तब केवल एक दोस्त थे। उन्होंने मेरे घाव धोए और सालों तक ऑपरेशन थिएटर्स के बाहर मेरा इंतजार किया। मेरी जिंदगी के लिए सबसे बड़े मददगार मेरी बहन और माता-पिता हैं जो इन्होंने किया उसका क्रेडिट मैं नहीं ले सकती। 

     

  5. अपने घावों की तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए रंगोली ने लिखा- कई लोग यह सोचकर दुखी होते हैं कि मैंने अपनी सुंदरता खो दी। लेकिन सच कहूं मुझे चिंता हो रही थी मेरी आंखों के सामने ही मेरा शरीर गल रहा था और 5 साल तक 54 सर्जरी के बाद भी डॉक्टर्स मेरे कान को दोबारा नहीं बना पाए।  

  6. मैंने एक आंख खो दी। इसका रेटिना ट्रांसप्लांट हुआ। डॉक्टर्स ने मेरे पूरे शरीर पर स्किन का पैच लगाया। मेरे ब्रेस्ट को भी दोबारा बनाया गया, जो बुरी तरह डैमेज हो गया था। पृथु को फीडिंग करवाने के दौरान मुझे कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

  7. आज भी मेरी स्किन गर्दन की तरफ खींच नहीं पाती। कभी-कभी इतनी बुरा अनुभव होता है कि मैं सोचती हूं कि इससे अच्छा तो मैं मर जाती। आश्चर्य है एसिड पीड़ितों संख्या भारत में बहुत अधिक है। अपराधी कुछ ही दिनों के भीतर जमानत पर बाहर आ गया था, यह भी बहुत दर्दनाक था उसे खुलेआम घूमते देख रही थी।

  8. मैंने केस को फॉलो करना बंद कर दिया। ऐसे लोगों के लिए मौत की सजा क्यों नहीं होती। मेरी सुंदरता आखिरी चीज थी जिसकी मुझे चिंता थी। मैं यूनिवर्सिटी टॉपर थी, लेकिन मेरी यंग एज के सबसे अच्छे साल ऑपरेशन थिएटर में बीते। इतना ही नहीं मैं 90 प्रतिशत तक जल चुकी थी, लेकिन आज तक एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर्स के लिए कोई रिजर्वेशन नहीं है।

  9. क्यों ? ये कुछ ऐसे प्रश्न हैं जिनके बारे में हमें खुद से और अपने सिस्टम से पूछने की जरूरत है।  

