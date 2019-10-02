आज भी मेरी स्किन गर्दन की तरफ खींच नहीं पाती। कभी-कभी इतनी बुरा अनुभव होता है कि मैं सोचती हूं कि इससे अच्छा तो मैं मर जाती। आश्चर्य है एसिड पीड़ितों संख्या भारत में बहुत अधिक है। अपराधी कुछ ही दिनों के भीतर जमानत पर बाहर आ गया था, यह भी बहुत दर्दनाक था उसे खुलेआम घूमते देख रही थी।

(contd)....even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely...(contd)