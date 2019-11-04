प्राइम प्राइम
  • curly_tales
  • josh-talks
Change Cookies Settings

बयान / रंगोली ने करण जौहर पर साधा निशाना, कहा- सॉफ्ट पॉर्न बनाने वालों को मिलनी चाहिए सजा



Rangoli targeted Karan Johar, said - those who make soft porn should be punished
X
Rangoli targeted Karan Johar, said - those who make soft porn should be punished

Dainik Bhaskar

Nov 04, 2019, 04:01 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. कंगना रनौट की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने इस बार निर्देशक करण जौहर को निशाने पर लिया है। औरंगजेब के जीवन पर आधारित आगामी फिल्म 'तख्त' बनाने को लेकर रंगोली ने करण को बेवकूफ कहा है। साथ ही रंगोली ने फिल्म को लेकर उन्हें सजा देने और फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट जमा करने की मांग की है। 'तख्त' अगले साल रिलीज होने जा रही है। फिल्म में आलिया भट्ट, रणवीर सिंह, विक्की कौशल, करीना कपूर खान मुख्य भूमिका में दिखेंगे।

 

करण जौहर बनाते हैं सॉफ्ट पॉर्न
करण जौहर मुगल शासक औरंगजेब के जीवन पर फिल्म 'तख्त' बना रहे हैं। इसपर रंगोली ने तीखे अंदाज में करण को सॉफ्ट पॉर्न बनाने वाला कहा। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने करण की सजा देने की मांग भी कर डाली। रंगोली ने ट्वीट किया कि जो भी इतिहास को लेकर सॉफ्ट पोर्न बनाता है उन्हें सजा मिलनी चाहिए। आक्रमणकारियों ने हत्याएं की, बलात्कार किए और हमे इसपर कोई उत्सव नहीं चाहिए। 

 

स्क्रिप्ट जमा करने की मांग
रंगोली ने करण को बेवकूफ बताते हुए अधिकारियों से 'तख्त' की स्क्रिप्ट जमा करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐतिहासिक चरित्रों का इस तरह से अश्लील चित्रण करने वालों को रोकना होगा। इससे पहले कि ये लोकतंत्र की मौत का रोना रोएं। 

 

Rangoli chandelKaran joharFilm Takht
COMMENT

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें

मलेरिया अलर्ट

जानें बरसात में होने वाली 5 बीमारियों के बारे में, बचने के ये हैं उपाय
जानकारी / जानें बरसात में होने वाली 5 बीमारियों के बारे में, बचने के ये हैं उपाय
यात्रा के दौरान ऐसे करें मलेरिया से बचाव
अलर्ट / यात्रा के दौरान ऐसे करें मलेरिया से बचाव
गंदे पानी का ‘कोएक्सिअल मच्छर’ फैला सकता है ‘जीका वारयस’
सावधान / गंदे पानी का ‘कोएक्सिअल मच्छर’ फैला सकता है ‘जीका वारयस’
डेंगू होने पर बुखार भी हो ये जरूरी नहीं
सावधान / डेंगू होने पर बुखार भी हो ये जरूरी नहीं
ये पौधे दिलाएँगे मच्छरों से छुटकारा
मच्छरों से मुक्ति / ये पौधे दिलाएँगे मच्छरों से छुटकारा