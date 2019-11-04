Dainik Bhaskar Nov 04, 2019, 04:01 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. कंगना रनौट की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने इस बार निर्देशक करण जौहर को निशाने पर लिया है। औरंगजेब के जीवन पर आधारित आगामी फिल्म 'तख्त' बनाने को लेकर रंगोली ने करण को बेवकूफ कहा है। साथ ही रंगोली ने फिल्म को लेकर उन्हें सजा देने और फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट जमा करने की मांग की है। 'तख्त' अगले साल रिलीज होने जा रही है। फिल्म में आलिया भट्ट, रणवीर सिंह, विक्की कौशल, करीना कपूर खान मुख्य भूमिका में दिखेंगे।

And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 4, 2019

करण जौहर बनाते हैं सॉफ्ट पॉर्न

करण जौहर मुगल शासक औरंगजेब के जीवन पर फिल्म 'तख्त' बना रहे हैं। इसपर रंगोली ने तीखे अंदाज में करण को सॉफ्ट पॉर्न बनाने वाला कहा। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने करण की सजा देने की मांग भी कर डाली। रंगोली ने ट्वीट किया कि जो भी इतिहास को लेकर सॉफ्ट पोर्न बनाता है उन्हें सजा मिलनी चाहिए। आक्रमणकारियों ने हत्याएं की, बलात्कार किए और हमे इसपर कोई उत्सव नहीं चाहिए।

Whosoever makes soft porns in the name of invasion history should be punished as well, invaders killed men and raped women we don’t need musical celebrations of that, thanks but no thanks 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 4, 2019

स्क्रिप्ट जमा करने की मांग

रंगोली ने करण को बेवकूफ बताते हुए अधिकारियों से 'तख्त' की स्क्रिप्ट जमा करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐतिहासिक चरित्रों का इस तरह से अश्लील चित्रण करने वालों को रोकना होगा। इससे पहले कि ये लोकतंत्र की मौत का रोना रोएं।