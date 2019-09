Repping since 1983 busting out the best in Bolly!! 😂 brace yourselves!! Basically my dad had a new video camera and I was the subject he was constantly shooting! This was the result! 🤦🏾‍♀️ ps please note that hindi is on point bruv!! styling by @sulabha.dandekar

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Sep 7, 2019 at 1:09am PDT