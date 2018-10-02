'जब पति एक्ट्रेसेस का करियर तबाह कर रहे होते हैं तो पत्नियां और गर्लफ्रेंड्स चुप रहती हैं', तनुश्री दत्ता विवाद में रवीना टंडन का बड़ा बयान

मुंबई. तनुश्री दत्ता और नाना पाटेकर का विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। अब एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन का बड़ा बयान वायरल हो रहा है। उनका कहना है कि काम की जगह पर होने वाली छेड़छाड़ क्या बताती है? हकीकत तो यह है कि जब पति एक्ट्रेसेस का करियर तबाह कर रहे होते हैं, तब पत्नियां और गर्लफ्रेंड्स चुप्पी साध लेती हैं।"
What defines harassment in a workplace?The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation is over,have them replaced with other potential targets?— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 29, 2018
रवीना ने किसी का नाम नहीं लिया है। लेकिन सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स इसे अक्षय कुमार और उनकी पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना से जोड़कर देख रहे हैं। एक सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने पूछा- 'क्या आप ट्विंकल खन्ना और अक्षय कुमार के बारे में बात कर रही हैं?' वहीं एक अन्य यूजर ने इशारों में कहा, "ट्विंकल ट्विंकल लिटिल स्टार'। ऐसे ही रिएक्शन कुछ और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के भी आए हैं। गौरतलब है कि 90 के दशक में अक्षय कुमार रवीना टंडन को डेट कर रहे थे और 2001 में उन्होंने ट्विंकल खन्ना से शादी कर ली।
वुमन एमपावरमेंट पर हमारी फिल्में खोखली हैं: रवीना
रवीना ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा है, "जब हमारी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री स्टैंड लेने और खुद को प्रोटेक्ट करने में असफल होती है। मौका मिलता है और उसे गंवा देते हैं। यह वुमन एमपावरमेंट पर बनने वाली फिल्मों को खोखला साबित करता है। तनुश्री दत्ता के मामले पर इंडस्ट्री बहरी और मौन हो गई है। विवाद को याद रखें।"
When our industry fails to stand for and protect its own.They get their chance and lose it.Makes our films on women empowerment hollow.The deafening silence on #TanushreeDutta case is sickening. remember the controversy breaking out .( part 1)— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
- रवीना ने आगे लिखा है, "दुखद है कि सबूत और गवाह न होने की वजह से कोई कुछ कह नहीं सकता। लेकिन उसके लिए यह जिंदगी बदलने वाली घटना थी। मैंने नाना के साथ 'गुलाम-ए मुस्तफा' में काम किया है। उनके हिंसात्मक रवैये के बारे में सुना है। लेकिन कभी देखा नहीं। इनफैक्ट वे विनम्र और मददगार हैं।"
Sadly no witnesses or https://t.co/5yiqsQ5uUS one couldn’t say.But obviously for her this has been a life changing incident.Ive worked with Nana too,(Mustafa)had heard about his volatile temper,but never witnessed https://t.co/GQ2DED0JiK fact he was courteous and helpful.(part 2)— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
- रवीना आगे लिखती हैं, "समय उसका गवाह बना है और उसके साथ खड़ा है। नतीजों से डरो मत। क़ानून को अपना काम करने दो। हमें न्याय पर भरोसा रखना चाहिए और किसी को जज नहीं करना चाहिए।"
It’s time witnesses came forward and stood by her,unafraid of the consequences,and let the law take its own course.We should not judge and media lynch.lets put our faith in the judiciary and let justice unfold.Innocent till proven guilty.(part4) #TanushreeDutta— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018