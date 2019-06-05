बॉलीवुड / लोगों को पसंद नहीं आई सलमान खान की ‘भारत’; सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने कसे तंज

Bharat Movie: Reaction on social media to Salman Khan's Bharat Movie
Bharat Movie: Reaction on social media to Salman Khan's Bharat Movie

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सलमान खान की नई फिल्म 'भारत' रिलीज हो गई है। ईद की छुट्टी पर रिलीज होने की वजह से फिल्म को काफी अच्छी ओपनिंग मिली और पहले शो से ही सलमान फैन्स की भीड़ थिएटर्स में नजर आई। इस फिल्म के लेखक और निर्देशक अली अब्बास जफर हैं, वहीं फिल्म का संगीत विशाल-शेखर की जोड़ी ने दिया है, जो काफी हिट भी हो चुका है। फिल्म में सलमान के अलावा कटरीना कैफ, तब्बू, जैकी श्रॉफ, दिशा पाटनी और सुनील ग्रोवर जैसे कलाकार भी हैं। फिल्म में सलमान ने भारत नाम के शख्स का रोल निभाया है, और पूरी फिल्म उसी के इर्द गिर्द घूमती रहती है। हालांकि फिल्म को दर्शकों की मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है। जहां कई लोग इसे एक बेहतरीन और मनोरंजक फिल्म बता रहे हैं, वहीं कई लोगों को ये फिल्म बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं आई।

 

फिल्म को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन्स


 

