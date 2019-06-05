बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सलमान खान की नई फिल्म 'भारत' रिलीज हो गई है। ईद की छुट्टी पर रिलीज होने की वजह से फिल्म को काफी अच्छी ओपनिंग मिली और पहले शो से ही सलमान फैन्स की भीड़ थिएटर्स में नजर आई। इस फिल्म के लेखक और निर्देशक अली अब्बास जफर हैं, वहीं फिल्म का संगीत विशाल-शेखर की जोड़ी ने दिया है, जो काफी हिट भी हो चुका है। फिल्म में सलमान के अलावा कटरीना कैफ, तब्बू, जैकी श्रॉफ, दिशा पाटनी और सुनील ग्रोवर जैसे कलाकार भी हैं। फिल्म में सलमान ने भारत नाम के शख्स का रोल निभाया है, और पूरी फिल्म उसी के इर्द गिर्द घूमती रहती है। हालांकि फिल्म को दर्शकों की मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है। जहां कई लोग इसे एक बेहतरीन और मनोरंजक फिल्म बता रहे हैं, वहीं कई लोगों को ये फिल्म बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं आई।
फिल्म को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन्स
It’s interval and till here #Bharat is the worst film of Salman khan during last 10 years. #Race3 and #Tubelight are #Sholay n #MughalEAzam compare to this crap. No story, no emotion, no entertainment till here. It’s a total torture, waste of time and money.🤪😂— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 5, 2019
Me after watching the FDFS of #Bharat 😂 pic.twitter.com/BMwklUPKt5— RAJ KUMAR KURMI (@Tweet_Tweet_Raj) June 5, 2019
Tubelight se v bekaar h Bharat#BharatReview https://t.co/jFnLDjGtwV— Kumar Ashu (@KumarPraful786) June 5, 2019
Why Salman doing this kind of baseless movie.... No story No plots Jabardasti k emotions Disappointed #BharatReview— Sagar Mane (@saggyn95) June 5, 2019
#BharatReview— Kenjo (@Kenjo1230) June 5, 2019
When someone says Bharat movie is Superhit
Me: pic.twitter.com/5sldhRhqHY
Salman Khan did a fabulous job in movie #Bharat. It is surely a blockbuster movie. Even Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover did a grt job. The acting of Salman is surely masterclass. @BeingSalmanKhan @WhoSunilGrover— Dibakar Debnath (@DibakarDebnat13) June 5, 2019
amazingly execute kiya hai ali ne maut ka kuwa. he kept entertaining stuff in that & showed it in a light manner with great swag & style of salman.— Ayush (@Ayush__Ay) June 5, 2019
#Bharat is MARVELLOUS , Salman best film after BB this decade. Superbly executed journey of a man & a nation blended with clap worthy dialogues, humorous & emotional moments. Salman shines specially in emotional scenes, Ali Zafar direction is Superlative. Bharat .Rating-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 5, 2019