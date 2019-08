‪Life is bliss-when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may god bless you with the same husband in ur next‬.

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Aug 4, 2019 at 10:33pm PDT