It’s burning man season and I am thirsty for the desert. Here’s my art installation “Pulse and Bloom” made in 2014 catching that sunlight. Pulse and Bloom is an interactive installation that uses biofeedback sensors to glow in time with the heartbeats of participants, in the hope of syncing up our hearts over time. It was made with an incredible crew of neuroscientists, architects and builders across the world. Ps- pulse and bloom is still available for festivals, exhibitions and weddings l contact shiloshivsuleman@gmail.com

A post shared by Shilo Shiv Suleman (@shiloshivsuleman) on Aug 24, 2018 at 2:33am PDT