Here it is...Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of 'Dabangg 3' @arbaazkhanofficial @aslisona @saieemmanjrekar @prabhudheva @kichchasudeepa @nikhildwivedi25 @skfilmsofficial @saffron_bm

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 23, 2019 at 5:30am PDT