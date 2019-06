@duttsanjay's first venture in Marathi industry. Sanjay S. Dutt Productions and Blue Mustang Creations proudly announce their new Marathi film 'Baba'. #BabaOn2Aug Directed By: @picturewalaraj Produced By : #SanjaySDuttProductions @bluemustangcreations Written By: #ManishSingh #DeepakDobriyal @mi_nandita @abhijeetkhandkekar @spruhavarad @shaileshdatar @jaywantwadkar @chittaranjangiri1006 #AryanMenghji #RohanRohan #RohanPradhan @rohangoks @maanayata @Sandy_Bhargava @abhijitchawathe @nutcase19 @nh_studioz @ashok.subhedar @bhaarti_subhedar @vizualjunkies

