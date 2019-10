Super excited to play Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi ♥️Already in love with my look in the film 🤓 @balanvidya @sonypicsprodns @directormenon @ivikramix @sneharajani_ @abundantiaent #anupamabanerji @niharikabhasinkhan21 @natashamathiasmakeup

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Oct 3, 2019 at 11:08pm PDT