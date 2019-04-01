  • Hindi News
ट्रोलिंग / सारा अली खान ने शाहरुख खान को कहा अंकल तो सोशल मीडिया पर भड़क गए फैन्स

Dainik Bhaskar

Apr 01, 2019, 12:30 PM IST


बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सारा अली खान भी सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं। हाल ही में हुए फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स के दौरान उन्होंने अपनी स्पीच में शाहरुख खान को अंकल कह दिया जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर शाहरुख के फैन्स भड़क गए और सारा को खरी-खोटी सुनानी शुरू कर दी।


क्या कहा था सारा ने?
सारा ने अवॉर्ड नाइट की रेड कार्पेट पर इंटरव्यू देते हुए कहा था-''मुझे याद है मेरे पिता (सैफ अली खान) शाहरुख अंकल के साथ फिल्मफेयर होस्ट किया करते थे। मुझे इसे देखकर बहुत मजा आता था।'' उनके ऐसा बयान देने के बाद फैन्स को इस बात पर गुस्सा आया कि इतने हैंडसम शाहरुख को आखिर सारा अंकल कैसे कह सकती हैं और इसके बाद ही ट्रोलिंग का दौर शुरू हो गया। हालांकि, कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने सारा का पक्ष भी लिया और कहा कि सारा ने सम्मान देने के लिए ही शाहरुख के नाम के आगे अंकल जोड़ा है।

सारा-शाहरुख पर ऐसे भिड़े ट्विटर यूजर्स

  1. आप एक 23 साल की लड़की से और क्या एक्स्पेक्ट कहेंगे जो कि 50 साल से ज्यादा की उम्र का है और रियल लाइफ में उसके पिता से उम्र में बड़ा है?स्टुपिड फैन्स को यह समझना चाहिए कि उनका हीरो अब अंकल कहलाने लायक हो चुका है

  2. बच्चे अपने पेरेंट्स के कलीग को अंकल/आंटी/सर/मैडम नहीं तो क्या कहेंगे?हैरानी की बात है कि शाहरुख के फैन्स सारा को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। क्या आचरण और एटीकेट्स के बेसिक मैनर्स स्टार किड्स को फॉलो नहीं करने चाहिए?

  3. एक यूजर ने लिखा- ''शाहरुख अमिताभ बच्चन को अंकल बोलते तो कैसा लगता? मैं ये नहीं बोल रहा कि अंकल बोलना सम्मानीय नहीं है लेकिन सर कहना ज्यादा सही होता।''

