बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सारा अली खान भी सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं। हाल ही में हुए फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स के दौरान उन्होंने अपनी स्पीच में शाहरुख खान को अंकल कह दिया जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर शाहरुख के फैन्स भड़क गए और सारा को खरी-खोटी सुनानी शुरू कर दी।
क्या कहा था सारा ने?
सारा ने अवॉर्ड नाइट की रेड कार्पेट पर इंटरव्यू देते हुए कहा था-''मुझे याद है मेरे पिता (सैफ अली खान) शाहरुख अंकल के साथ फिल्मफेयर होस्ट किया करते थे। मुझे इसे देखकर बहुत मजा आता था।'' उनके ऐसा बयान देने के बाद फैन्स को इस बात पर गुस्सा आया कि इतने हैंडसम शाहरुख को आखिर सारा अंकल कैसे कह सकती हैं और इसके बाद ही ट्रोलिंग का दौर शुरू हो गया। हालांकि, कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने सारा का पक्ष भी लिया और कहा कि सारा ने सम्मान देने के लिए ही शाहरुख के नाम के आगे अंकल जोड़ा है।
सारा-शाहरुख पर ऐसे भिड़े ट्विटर यूजर्स
आप एक 23 साल की लड़की से और क्या एक्स्पेक्ट कहेंगे जो कि 50 साल से ज्यादा की उम्र का है और रियल लाइफ में उसके पिता से उम्र में बड़ा है?स्टुपिड फैन्स को यह समझना चाहिए कि उनका हीरो अब अंकल कहलाने लायक हो चुका है
if srk looks like grandfather, then it must be salman and aamir fossil..— İ Want To Play SRK (@IWantToPlaySRK) March 30, 2019
Sara Ali Khan called SRK uncle at Filmfare and people are trolling her. What do you expect a 23 YO to call a 50 plus man who is in real life, older than her father? Stupid fans need to accept their hero has aged enough to be called uncle.— ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ (@akdwaaz) March 27, 2019
सारा ने शाहरुख को अंकल कहा है और मैं उन्हें ट्रोल करने वालों के फुल सपोर्ट में हूं,वह एसआरके को अभी अंकल कह रही हैं तो तब क्या कहेंगी जब वो दादा बन जाएंगे?
Even i'm furious at Sara Ali Khan and totally support people who trolled her. How could she call SRK uncle when he looks like a grandfather to her?— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 28, 2019
बच्चे अपने पेरेंट्स के कलीग को अंकल/आंटी/सर/मैडम नहीं तो क्या कहेंगे?हैरानी की बात है कि शाहरुख के फैन्स सारा को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। क्या आचरण और एटीकेट्स के बेसिक मैनर्स स्टार किड्स को फॉलो नहीं करने चाहिए?
@rotalks— SAMRITA™💐 (@4SMSamrita) March 28, 2019
What would children address their parents' colleagues?
uncle/aunty,
sir/madad..
Its surprising that SRK's fans are trolling Sara Ali Khan for addressing SRK as uncle at Filmfare awards. Are fans denying basic manners & etiquettes to their favourite stars and star kids?
Sara Ali Khan & Taimur will obviously call SRK uncle just like Aryan,Suhana & AbRam call Saif ali khan uncle & kareena aunty 😕 I had not seen any SRK fan commenting on dis but some idiots r unnecessarily dragging SRK fans.Attention needed? Nehi milega #SaraAliKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Nql8BiD4E9— || T a s n i m || 👸 (@_tasnimporijol_) March 29, 2019
-
एक यूजर ने लिखा- ''शाहरुख अमिताभ बच्चन को अंकल बोलते तो कैसा लगता? मैं ये नहीं बोल रहा कि अंकल बोलना सम्मानीय नहीं है लेकिन सर कहना ज्यादा सही होता।''
Let's put it this way , SRK Amitabh Bachchan Ko uncle Bolte to kaisa lagta?— Naveen Bagga (@naveenbagga1) March 28, 2019
I am not saying Uncle bolna is disrespectful, but "Sir" is much better!