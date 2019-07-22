Dainik BhaskarJul 22, 2019, 04:52 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. चंद्रयान-2 सोमवार दोपहर 2.43 बजे श्रीहरिकोटा (आंध्रप्रदेश) के सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से लॉन्च हुआ। प्रक्षेपण के 17 मिनट बाद ही यान सफलतापूर्वक पृथ्वी की कक्षा में पहुंच गया। चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्चिंग पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि यह देश के गौरवशाली इतिहास का सबसे खास पल बनेगा। आज हर भारतीय गर्व महसूस कर रहा होगा। चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी फूले नहीं समाए। कई सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी ख़ुशी जताई।
शाहरुख खान का ट्वीट:
Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019
आर. माधवन का ट्वीट:
CONGRtulatuons of a a fantastic lift off #ISRO.....— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2019
विवेक ओबेरॉय का ट्वीट:
Anddddd here we go! Kudos and huge congratulations to @isro for launching #Chandrayaan2 and creating yet another historic milestone! We are all praying for the success of this mission 🙏— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 22, 2019
An extremely proud moment for every Indian. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ISROMissions #ISRO #GSLVMkIII pic.twitter.com/RVj7z0du5z
निमरत कौर का ट्वीट:
Goosebumps all over .... Huge congratulations @isro and every single brilliant team member involved on making us so proud !! 🚀🌕🇮🇳 https://t.co/0xrPpK27N5— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 22, 2019
अक्षय कुमार का ट्वीट:
#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019
तापसी पन्नू का ट्वीट:
That’s it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 proud moment #Isro #Chandrayan2 https://t.co/a6r0fMJpPw— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 22, 2019
प्रभास की इन्स्टाग्राम पोस्ट:
Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. 🙌🏻 More Power to India 🇮🇳