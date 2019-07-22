प्राइम प्राइम
इसरो / चंद्रयान 2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग पर शाहरुख-अक्षय समेत कई सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर जताई खुशी



Dainik Bhaskar

Jul 22, 2019, 04:52 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. चंद्रयान-2 सोमवार दोपहर 2.43 बजे श्रीहरिकोटा (आंध्रप्रदेश) के सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से लॉन्च हुआ। प्रक्षेपण के 17 मिनट बाद ही यान सफलतापूर्वक पृथ्वी की कक्षा में पहुंच गया। चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्चिंग पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि यह देश के गौरवशाली इतिहास का सबसे खास पल बनेगा। आज हर भारतीय गर्व महसूस कर रहा होगा। चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी फूले नहीं समाए। कई सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी ख़ुशी जताई।

 

शाहरुख खान का ट्वीट: 

प्रभास की इन्स्टाग्राम पोस्ट:

