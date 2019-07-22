Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. 🙌🏻 More Power to India 🇮🇳

