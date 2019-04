Sending my instafam all the blessings and good wishes on this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Happy Kanchka . Stay blessed 😇 #happyramnavami #celebration ##festival #gratitude #spiritual #happy #family #blessings

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 13, 2019 at 2:25am PDT