Back on the sets... with #Nikamma in the role of Avni. 🧿😇🧿 Can’t tell you HOW much I missed this🥰 We are going to have so much fun @abhimanyud , love you @sabbir24x7 even when you are trying to cover your stomach with the clap.😜Wah !! Really Clapworthy 👏 😂🤣 #firstday ##nikamma #backtowork #actor #actormode #work #love #gratitude #fun #team #sonypicturesindia

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Aug 20, 2019 at 4:35am PDT