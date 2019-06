Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless.❤️ @arrahman @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @reallyswara @abhaydeol #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa

