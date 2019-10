@sanjoygtr & ME in #Odisha The journey of ‘Shut Up Sona’ spilled over three years, loads of travel, discoveries & all thanks to my blessed life as a performing artist & musician. I take the greatest pride in that core identity of mine. I talk, write, create, produce, run a team & do loads else as a working woman apart from fight for change in status quo but my platform is my stage & my biggest tool is my music. My biggest love also coincides, Music & Musicians! Sharing little snippets from this journey of mine, raw, unfiltered & from the heart.

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on Oct 16, 2019 at 12:24am PDT