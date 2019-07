Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS 9920388000

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 28, 2019 at 8:46am PDT