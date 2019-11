Such a pleasure meeting Ram, an employee, would say a family member of ours is whos been with us from past 40 years. Still the same humble soul . He used to drop me to my school on his bicycle 🚲. Still have those memories ❤️ God bless him with best of health 🙏 #moga #memories

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Oct 8, 2019 at 9:52pm PDT