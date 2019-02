When i was just starting out in my career She was so supportive, so encouraging.. getting to Choreograph a Sridevi show or a song for her was like a dream.. no wonder I never got awed or starstruck with any other star in my entire career because I started frm the TOP! There never was n never will be anyone like SRIDEVI.. love her always ♥️( this photo is frm 1994- world tour)

