बायसेक्शुअल हैं सुपरवुमन के नाम से फेमस यू-ट्यूब स्टार लिली सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स बोले- हम यह पहले से ही जानते थे

मुंबई. फेमस यू-ट्यूब स्टार लिली सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी लाइफ का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर और फोटो शेयरिंग साइट इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्शुअलिटी के बारे में लिखा है। सुपर वुमन के नाम से फेमस लिली सिंह ने लिखा है, "फीमेल, कलर्ड और बायसेक्शुअल। मेरी पूरी जिंदगी में वक्त-वक्त पर ये बाधा साबित हुई हैं। लेकिन अब मैं इन्हें अपने सुपरपावर के रूप में गले लगा रही हूं। इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि आप कितने बॉक्स चेक करते हैं। मैं आपको एक जैसा X देकर प्रोत्साहित करती रहूंगी।"

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">✅ Female <br>✅ Coloured <br>✅ Bisexual <br><br>Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. <br><br>No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x<br><br>❤️🧡💛💚💙</p>— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) <a href="https://twitter.com/IISuperwomanII/status/1099837949951111168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2019</a></blockquote>

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स बोले- हमें आप पर गर्व है...

- 30 साल की लिली सिंह के खुलासे का सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स खुलकर स्वागत कर रहे हैं। कुछ तो यह भी कह रहे हैं कि वे पहले से ही यह सब जानते थे। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, आप पर गर्व है। बहुत खुशी हुई कि आपने खुलकर यह बात स्वीकार की।" एक अन्य यूजर के कमेंट है, "ओह माय गॉड...मैं यह जानती थी।" एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "लव यू लिली...प्यार हमेशा जीतता है।" बता दें कि 2017 में लिली को फ़ोर्ब्स की लिस्ट में 10वीं सबसे ज्यादा कमाई (करीब 32 करोड़ रुपए) करने वाली यू-ट्यूबर बताया गया था। वहीं टॉप इन्फ्लूएंसर्स की लिस्ट में वे नंबर वन की पॉजिशन पर थीं। लिली एमटीवी फैंडम, 4 स्ट्रीमी अवॉर्ड्स, दो टीन च्वॉइस अवॉर्ड्स और पीपल च्वॉइस जैसे अवॉर्ड्स जीत चुकी है।

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">proud of you bbg ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 so happy you’re finally comfy enough to say this out loud!!!!!</p>— MEDICATE 🌻 STREAM & DL NOW! (@TheGabbieShow) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheGabbieShow/status/1099860113299464192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">OH MY GOD I KNEW IT</p>— Suri 💜 (@TeamSuperMumbai) <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamSuperMumbai/status/1099838253866369024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">love you lilly!! love always wins! 💖</p>— ashley liao (@ashleyjliao) <a href="https://twitter.com/ashleyjliao/status/1099846128814542849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2019</a></blockquote>

