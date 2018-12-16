Dainik BhaskarDec 16, 2018, 06:48 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. 2013 में रिलीज हुई मोहित सूरी की फिल्म आशिकी-2 का एक सॉन्ग था तुम ही हो। यह गाना ग्रैमी अवार्ड विनर रैपर और सिंगर टीपेन के कारण एक बार फिर चर्चा में है। दरअसल टी-पेन ने एक ट्वीट कर साल के खत्म होने से पहले अपने फैन्स के लिए एक क्लिप शेयर की। इस क्लिप को दैट्स यो मनी टाइटल दिया। इस क्लिप में सुनाई दे रहा बैकग्राउंड स्कोर हूबहू तुम ही हो गाने का है।
One more surprise before the year’s over :) #ThatsYoMoney out now 💰 https://t.co/2ahN7kXenv pic.twitter.com/gMWen2BReK— T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 14, 2018
डायरेक्टर ने किया कोट : टीपेन के इस क्लिप के वायरल होते ही फिल्म के डायरेक्टर मोहित सूरी ने ट्विटर पर टीपेन को कोट करते हुए लिखा- पता नहीं क्यों, लेकिन यह आशिकी 2 के गाने तुम ही हो जैसा लग रहा है। दोस्त टीपेन यह मिथुन के सॉन्ग की मेलोडी है।
Dunno why but this seems familiar 🙈🙈🙈 #aashiqui2 #tumhiho @TPAIN https://t.co/69NJvAujsT . It’s a melody from Mithun’s song buddy @Mithoon11 @raiisonai @itsBhushanKumar— Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) December 15, 2018
मिथुन ने भी किया शेयर : आशिकी 2 के लिए म्यूजिक बना चुके मिथुन ने टी-पेन को कोट करके लिखा- आपने अपने नए गाने में जो मेलोडी यूज की है वह मेरी पहले रिलीज हो चुकी हिन्दी फिल्म का ओरिजनल वर्क है।
Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this.#tumhiho #Aashiqui2 https://t.co/5fnDf4sfg7— Mithoon (@Mithoon11) December 15, 2018
टी-पेन ने कहा हां मैंने नहीं बनाया: कॉपीराइट इश्यू होने के बाद टीपेन में एक पोस्ट में लिखा - जी हां, मैंने इस गाने को नहीं बनाया है। मुझे पता नहीं था कि यह एक सैम्पल है।हालांकि प्रोड्यूसर के दिए जाने के पहले मैंने इसे कभी नहीं सुना। काम के लिए आसानी होगी लेबल्स से कॉन्टैक्ट हो रहा है।
Woke up to getting dragged by brown twitter. Sooooo yea. I definitely didn’t produce this song. Had no idea that was a sample and have never heard the music before I got the beat from the producer. Easy thing to work out. The labels will be in contact. Thanx— T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 15, 2018