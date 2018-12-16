Trending Tags
Koffee with Karan Movies Nursery HSSC Saina Wedding CTET ESE UPSSSC Isha Ambani BSNL test match
  • Hindi News
  • Bollywood
  • T pain used tum hi ho melody for his New single thats yo money but get blocked by youtube
--Advertisement--

OMG / ग्रैमी विनर टी-पेन ने कॉपी की आशिकी-2 के गाने की धुन, कॉपीराइट इश्यू के कारण यू-ट्यूब ने किया ब्लॉक

टीपेन का वास्तविक नाम फहीम रशद नज्म है। वे हॉलीवुड की फिल्म फ्यूरियस, द बॉस और घोस्ट मेट्स में भी नजर आ चुके हैं।

T pain used tum hi ho melody for his New single thats yo money but get blocked by youtube
T pain used tum hi ho melody for his New single thats yo money but get blocked by youtube
X
T pain used tum hi ho melody for his New single thats yo money but get blocked by youtube
T pain used tum hi ho melody for his New single thats yo money but get blocked by youtube

Dainik Bhaskar

Dec 16, 2018, 06:48 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क.  2013 में रिलीज हुई मोहित सूरी की फिल्म आशिकी-2 का एक सॉन्ग था तुम ही हो। यह गाना ग्रैमी अवार्ड विनर रैपर और सिंगर टीपेन के कारण एक बार फिर चर्चा में है। दरअसल टी-पेन ने एक ट्वीट कर साल के खत्म होने से पहले अपने फैन्स के लिए एक क्लिप शेयर की। इस क्लिप को दैट्स यो मनी टाइटल दिया। इस क्लिप में सुनाई दे रहा बैकग्राउंड स्कोर हूबहू तुम ही हो गाने का है। 

 

 

 

डायरेक्टर ने किया कोट : टीपेन के इस क्लिप के वायरल होते ही फिल्म के डायरेक्टर मोहित सूरी ने ट्विटर पर टीपेन को कोट करते हुए लिखा- पता नहीं क्यों, लेकिन यह आशिकी 2 के गाने तुम ही हो जैसा लग रहा है। दोस्त टीपेन यह मिथुन के सॉन्ग की मेलोडी है। 

 

 

 

मिथुन ने भी किया शेयर : आशिकी 2 के लिए म्यूजिक बना चुके मिथुन ने टी-पेन को कोट करके लिखा- आपने अपने नए गाने में जो मेलोडी यूज की है वह मेरी पहले रिलीज हो चुकी हिन्दी फिल्म का ओरिजनल वर्क है। 

 

 

 

टी-पेन ने कहा हां मैंने नहीं बनाया: कॉपीराइट इश्यू होने के बाद टीपेन में एक पोस्ट में लिखा - जी हां, मैंने इस गाने को नहीं बनाया है। मुझे पता नहीं था कि यह एक सैम्पल है।हालांकि प्रोड्यूसर के दिए जाने के पहले मैंने इसे कभी नहीं सुना। काम के लिए आसानी होगी लेबल्स से कॉन्टैक्ट हो रहा है। 

 

 

 

-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
T PainTum Hi HoThats Yo MoneyAashiqui2Faheem Rashad Najm
Bhaskar Whatsapp

Recommended

Click to listen..

Recommended Videos